How to watch Mexico vs. Germany in international friendly on TV and live stream

Mexico and Germany will wrap up the international friendlies showcase, which also features USA-Ghana, Tuesday with the winners from the first matches facing off. Mexico managed a 2-0 victory over Ghana, while Germany stormed back from a goal down to beat USA 3-1.

Here’s how fans can tune in to the match.

Mexico vs. Germany

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, Fox Deportes, UniMas

Livestream: fuboTV, TUDN.com

Hirving Lozano got on the board in his first match back for El Tri, which is a welcome sight for fans. Mexico didn’t have a majority of the possession, but basically eliminated Ghana’s progress in the final third. There were no shots on target for Ghana, which all but ensures a team won’t lose a match. Mexico have had problems in the past defending at this level, and we’ll see how they handle Germany’s attack.

Germany might’ve been a bit stunned after Christian Pulisic’s goal, but Julian Nagelsmann’s side did an excellent job battling back. Veteran Iklay Gundogan got the scoring started and youngster Jamal Musiala finished it, showing the type of balance Germany have lacked in the past. After disappointment at the 2022 World Cup and a fall in the world rankings, Nagelsmann gets a much-needed result and will be hoping for more against Mexico.