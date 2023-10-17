How to watch USMNT vs. Ghana in international friendly on TV and live stream

The United States men’s national team wraps up the October friendlies schedule with a matchup against Ghana Tuesday as part of a showcase also featuring Mexico and Germany. The Americans lost to Germany in their last friendly while Ghana had a 2-0 setback against Mexico.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action.

USA vs. Ghana

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Universo

Livestream: fuboTV

Despite drawing first blood with a goal from Christian Pulisic, USA gave up three unanswered in a lackluster showing against Germany. The Americans were dominated in all phases of the game, and they’ll look to assert themselves more against Ghana. It’s a rough start for Gregg Berhalter in his return as the manager, and he’ll need to get a result in this match to give USA fans some confidence in his leadership.

Ghana actually had more possession than Mexico in their match, but failed to put a single shot on target. They only managed four shots in total, so that’ll be something to work on for Chris Hughton’s side. We’ll see how much run players like Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew get with domestic action picking back up over the weekend.