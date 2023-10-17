England vs. Italy: Picks, predictions, how to watch Euro 2024 qualifying match

Italy will get another crack at handing England their first loss as they face off for the second time in the 2024 Euro qualifying group stage. Kickoff is set for 2:45 p.m. ET from Wembley Stadium in London on Tuesday. The match will be broadcast on FS1 with a livestream available on fuboTV.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England v. Italy

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

England: -145

Draw: +275

Italy: +450

Moneyline pick: England -145

England and Italy, the two finalists of Euro 2020, will face off again in the qualifying group stage for the 2024 tournament. The two teams met in the opening match of the group stage, with England winning 2-1. Declan Rice and Harry Kane scored for the Three Lions while Mateo Retegui scored the lone goal for Italy.

Since then, both teams have remained unbeaten. England are the clear favorites to win the group as they sit on top with a +14 goal differential.

England’s biggest win in the competition so far came in the form of a 7-0 rout over North Macedonia, though their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 stalemate with Ukraine. However, the Italians drew with North Macedonia before registering a 2-1 win over Ukraine and a 4-0 result against Malta.

Kane leads the Three Lions with five goals and two assists, while Bukayo Saka follows closely with four goals and one assist. Davide Frattesi and Retegui lead Azzurri with two goals apiece so far in the competition.

England are the better team on paper, but Italy are always a tough opponent. England have been playing very well in recent months, and I think they’ll be able to get the win at Wembley.