Mexico vs. Germany: Picks, predictions, how to watch international friendly

Fresh off a 3-1 win over the United States, Germany will turn their focus to Mexico in the last of their international friendly matches during the October window. The two sides will face off at 8 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. This will be the first time these teams have met since the 2018 FIFA World Cup. You can catch all the action on UniMas and TUDN, or via livestream on fuboTV.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mexico v. Germany

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: UniMas, TUDN

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Mexico: +350

Draw: +310

Germany: -140

Moneyline pick: Germany -140

The last time these sides met was in Group F play in the 2018 World Cup as they clashed in their opening match of the tournament. Mexico escaped with a 1-0 win, eventually advancing to the knockout round while Germany finished last in the group and made an early exit.

The Germans had a rough showing in the 2022 World Cup as well, being sent home in the group stage for the second consecutive time followed by a string of poor friendly results to start the year in 2023. They only won once in their first six matches of the year, but have recently started to turn things around under the leadership of new coach Julian Nagelsmann. The Germans logged their first win of 2023 with a 2-1 victory over France last month, followed by a 3-1 win over the United States this past Saturday. They’ll look to keep that momentum going with a big win over El Tri tonight.

Mexico, currently ranked No. 12 in the world to Germany’s No. 15, will hope to continue their run of good form as they haven’t lost a match since July 2. They’re coming off a CONCACAF Gold Cup win with a 1-0 victory over Panama in the final back in July, followed by two draws in friendlies against Australia and Uzbekistan in September.

El Tri also knocked off Ghana in their friendly last Saturday with a 2-0 final score, thanks to goals from Chucky Lozano and Uriel Antuna. Jaime Lozano’s side will look to disrupt Germany’s momentum at Lincoln Financial Field tonight, but I’m taking the Germans to get the outright win over Mexico tonight.