USMNT vs. Ghana: Picks, predictions, how to watch international friendly

The United States men’s national team will play their second of two friendlies in the October window as they host Ghana on Tuesday night. The match is set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET from Geodis Park in Nashville. You can catch all the action on TNT with livestream options on Max and Peacock.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT v. Ghana

Date: Tuesday, October 17

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Max, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -155

Draw: +295

Ghana: +425

Moneyline pick: USA -155

The Americans are coming off a 3-1 loss to Germany last weekend in their first friendly of this window. Christian Pulisic put the home side up 1-0 in the 27th minute, but the Germans wasted no time in responding as Ilkay Gundogan struck back just 12 minutes later to level the score ahead of half time. Goals from Niclas Fulkrug and Jamal Musiala in the second half sealed the 3-1 win for the visitors as they outshot the Americans 19-6 overall at Rentschler Field.

Gregg Berhalter’s side will now turn focus to Ghana, who they’re meeting for the fifth time in their history. The USMNT has a tumultuous history with the Ghanaians with three of their four meetings coming in World Cup play. Their first-ever head-to-head match came in Ghana’s first entry into the World Cup in 2006 as the Ghanaians sent the Americans home on the final day of group stage play, securing a spot in the knockout rounds for themselves with a 2-1 win.

The next meeting was in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa which ended in more heartbreak for the Americans as Ghana secured another 2-1 win. This time it was in the round of 16 as the two sides went to extra time deadlocked at 1-1, but Ghana’s goal three minutes into extra time would prove to be the winner. Finally, USA found redemption in the 2014 World Cup as they flipped the script with a 2-1 win thanks to a John Brooks winner, sending Ghana home on the final day of group play.

After winning a friendly over Ghana in 2017 with another 2-1 result, the two sides will meet again for the first time in six years. Expect the USMNT to bounce back after the disappointing loss to Germany on Saturday and grab a win over Ghana at Geodis Park. If I had to guess a final score, there’s no other option but to predict a 2-1 scoreline to keep with tradition.