D/STs to stream in fantasy football for Week 7

With six teams on the bye for Week 7, it means a handful of the league’s elite defenses will be unavailable for fantasy managers. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets will be off the schedule, giving fantasy players two fewer options among one of the trickier positions to fill. Thankfully, a handful of appealing matchups on the slate means there should be more than a few defense options to leverage before finalizing your fantasy lineups.

Here are the best fantasy D/ST streamers to consider for this week.

Fantasy football D/ST streamers for Week 7

Browns D/ST vs. Colts

Rostership: 53.1% ESPN, 28% Yahoo

Cleveland was left on the waiver wire following their bye and subsequent matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, but they should be a hot commodity with the Colts on deck in Week 7. Indianapolis is forced to roll with backup Gardner Minshew, which could prove to be permanent in the event of Anthony Richardson opting for shoulder surgery.

Indianapolis ranks 17th in sack percentage (6.33), which means Myles Garrett could be in for a big performance on Sunday.

Packers D/ST vs. Broncos

Rostership: 27.8% ESPN, 18% Yahoo

While Denver comes back home reeling after a loss to their AFC West rival, the Packers enter well-rested, having come off their bye week. Denver ranks 26th in sack percentage on dropbacks (9.31), which bodes well for the Packers’ top-10 blitz rate. The Packers D/ST has 15 sacks on the season and should notch a few more against Russell Wilson and a stagnant Broncos offense.

Commanders D/ST vs. Giants

Rostership: 24.6% ESPN, 31% Yahoo

At this rate, fantasy managers should opt for playing the “whoever defense” against the New York Giants. Whether it’s Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor in the pocket, the Giants rank dead last in sack percentage allowed on dropbacks (14.04). They also rank second-to-last with an average of 5.5 sacks allowed per game. New York is in a state of disarray, which only makes the Commanders D/ST all the more appealing.

Raiders D/ST vs. Bears

Rostership: 23.5% ESPN, 47% Yahoo

The Raiders have a decent defense for the first time in a long time. Patrick Graham’s unit has carried Las Vegas to back-to-back wins, and better yet, they won’t be facing the mobile threat of Justin Fields in Week 7. After being ruled out with a hand injury, backup Tyler Bagent made his debut in Week 6, completing 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards with an interception.

If he’s starting again on Sunday, Las Vegas’ defense has one of the better matchups on the entire slate, even on the road here. Over the last two weeks, the Silver and Black’s defense has averaged 12.0 fantasy points per game against their opponents.