Tight ends to stream in fantasy football for Week 7

With the NFL turning the page toward Week 7, a total of six teams will be off the schedule due to the bye week. For fantasy managers of Jake Ferguson or Dalton Schultz, it adds an extra challenge as they’ll need to find a suitable replacement at the notoriously top-heavy tight end spot.

Thankfully, we have a few recommendations on the best tight end streamers to consider this week.

Fantasy football TE streamers for Week 7

Logan Thomas, Commanders vs. Giants

Rostership: 40.2% ESPN, 58% Yahoo

Thomas has a matchup with the Giants defense, who despite an inspired effort on Sunday night, statistically ranks at the bottom of a plethora of defensive categories. New York ranks near the bottom of the league in tackle rate and blitz rate, while giving up a decent 47.3 yards per game to opposing tight ends. As long as he can connect with Sam Howell in the end zone, Thomas should provide solid streaming value for this week alone.

Gerald Everett, Chargers vs. Chiefs

Rostership: 26% ESPN, 25% Yahoo

Everett is averaging just 6.0 fantasy points per game this season and has largely been touchdown-dependent. However, in a high-octane matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, he naturally becomes a gamble for fantasy managers in need of a streaming option. The Chiefs may be allowing just 5.7 fantasy points per game to the position, but they are giving up at least 50.7 yards per game to tight ends. It simply falls on Everett to find the end zone to make fantasy managers happy.

Luke Musgrave, Packers vs. Broncos

Rostership: 17.4% ESPN, 19% Yahoo

The Packers rookie enjoyed a much-needed bye after being in concussion protocol prior to Week 5. In his last contest against the Raiders, he had a quiet outing but still caught six of seven targets, with the latter stat highlighting his level of involvement within the passing game. With Green Bay potentially being as fully healthy on offense since Week 1, it could open more opportunities in space for Musgrave to capitalize.

Michael Mayer, Raiders vs. Bears

Rostership: 1.4% ESPN, 5% Yahoo

The rookie out of Notre Dame was finally unleashed in a Week 6 win over the New England Patriots. Mayer was targeted on four of 11 throws and turned that usage into 67 yards within the first quarter, as Josh McDaniels opted to get his tight ends involved more than usual. With Aidan O’Connell potentially starting again in Week 7, Mayer is worth a gamble in case the rookie-to-rookie connection is on full display against the Bears.