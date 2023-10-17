Quarterbacks to stream in fantasy football for Week 7

With six teams on their bye in Week 7, it means a handful of starting quarterbacks will be unavailable for your fantasy rosters. Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, and C.J. Stroud are just a few of the signal callers off the radar this week, but thankfully, there’s a solid slate of passers that should serve as viable streaming options.

Here are the quarterbacks to consider with favorable matchups ahead of Week 7.

Fantasy football QB streamers for Week 7

Russell Wilson, Broncos vs. Packers

Rostership: 67.4% ESPN, 55% Yahoo

Wilson was humbled with just 6.9 fantasy points in Week 6, but it marked just the first single-digit fantasy performance of the season for the veteran. He’ll head back home for a matchup with the Packers, and coincidentally he’s thrown for multiple touchdown passes in every one of his home games this year.

Green Bay boasts a top-10 blitz rate, but that could open the door for Wilson to generate more fantasy points with his legs outside the pocket.

Jordan Love, Packers vs. Broncos

Rostership: 56.3% ESPN, 65% Yahoo

Love’s fantasy production has taken a nosedive since his season-high back in Week 3, but he’s worth a gamble after enjoying his bye in Week 6. Denver may have performed admirably against Patrick Mahomes last week, but they’re still allowing 20.8 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which is second-most in the league.

This could be the week to take advantage, as Green Bay may finally be at, or near full strength in regards to all their offensive weapons.

Joshua Dobbs, Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Rostership: 10.2% ESPN, 15% Yahoo

Dobbs has surely regressed to the mean over the last few games, and his 10.1 fantasy point total last week was his third-fewest this season. But, he’ll face a much softer matchup in the Seahawks this week, who are allowing 16.7 fantasy points per game to opposing signal callers.

That ranks top-12 among the rest of the league, and if you’re in need of winning just this week, you could do worse than Dobbs as your starter.

Sam Howell, Commanders vs. Giants

Rostership: 6.3% ESPN, 38% Yahoo

Howell’s 17.3 rushing yards per game is indicative of his ability to make plays with his legs, which only raises his fantasy floor heading into Week 7. If that wasn’t enough to entice fantasy managers, then a matchup with the porous Giants defense should seal the deal. Yes, they played inspired Sunday night against the Bills.

But, they’re still allowing a solid 15.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, while ranking near the bottom of the league in tackle rate and blitz rate. Howell’s schedule gets tough from here on out, so now’s the time to maximize his fantasy upside.