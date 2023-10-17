Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 7 in 14-team leagues

With the NFL schedule flipping the page toward Week 7, the inevitable injury bug has forced more than a few big names out of action. That’s on top of a bye week that is inclusive of six teams, with the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, and C.J. Stroud off the schedule. Thankfully, there are valuable names that should be available at this point in the season, even if you’re playing in a 14-team league.

If you find yourself in larger leagues where there are slim pickings, don’t overlook some of these names with intriguing upsides for Week 7.

Week 7 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups in 14-team leagues

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 34.4% ESPN

Williams may not be a high-volume type of receiver, but his big play potential makes him an excellent flex candidate in deeper fantasy leagues. In Week 6, he caught a touchdown to go on top of his 26.5 yards per reception average, which is a perfect illustration of how his explosiveness adds another layer to this offense. Now’s the time to pick up Williams, and injuries to Detroit’s backfield may push the Lions to throw the ball even more.

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Rostership: 31.9% ESPN

Even with Gardner Minshew starting in lieu of Anthony Richardson, Downs logged another double-digit fantasy outing with 13.1 PPR fantasy points. The rookie’s best fantasy games this season have come with Minshew throwing him the ball, which according to latest reports, could become permanent for the foreseeable future.

Nonetheless, Downs is one of the few weapons the Colts have through the air, so he’s an excellent plug-and-play in case the bye week is impacting your roster.

D’Onta Foreman, RB, Chicago Bears

Rostership: 28.5% ESPN

Foreman has been inactive for the Bears’ last four games but was called into action for Week 6 with Khalil Herbert (IR-ankle) and Roschon Johnson (concussion) unavailable. Foreman wasn’t a factor in the passing game, but he logged 15 carries for 65 yards for a solid 7.7 fantasy points. In larger leagues where options are slim, Foreman’s floor is that of flex, with a possible bump up to RB2 if Johnson can’t go in the near future.

Craig Reynolds, RB, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 5.3% ESPN, 1% Yahoo

In another injury-focused move, Reynolds could prove to be a savvy pick-up at best for next week, or at worst a valuable hand-cuff moving forward. With David Montgomery having suffered a rib injury in Week 6, it remains to be seen whether the Lions will hold him out as a precaution for next week’s contest.

Montgomery joins Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) as part of Detroit’s injury-riddled backfield, with the exception being Reynolds. The latter had a strong 11.2 PPR fantasy outing back in Week 5.