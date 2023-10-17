Fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 7 in 10-team leagues

As the fantasy football season flips the page toward Week 7, a total of six teams will be on their bye week. Fantasy football managers could be forced to pivot at more than a few important positions, but thankfully, there’s a sufficient volume of matchups to leverage for streamers and plug-and-plays.

Below are some of the waiver wire pickups to consider for Week 7, and if you’re in a 10-team league, you may have more options at your disposal.

Week 7 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups in 10-team leagues

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Rostership: 55.7% ESPN

Notable quarterbacks such as Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, and C.J. Stroud will be on bye and off the schedule in Week 7. If you need a streamer, look no further than the veteran signal-caller for the Rams. Stafford is averaging a solid 14.6 fantasy points per game this season, and he’ll have a matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers who have been average against quarterbacks this season. The Steelers are allowing 15.6 fantasy points per game to signal-callers and 1.4 touchdowns per game to the position.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, New England Patriots

Rostership: 40.1% ESPN

Elliott was averaging a mere 6.1 PPR fantasy points per game heading into Week 6, but as is well-known, injuries change everything. With Rhamondre Stevenson having played through a head and ankle injury that he suffered in Week 6, it only heightens Elliot’s role in the offense. Fantasy managers of Stevenson could leverage Elliott as a handcuff moving forward, starting with picking him up off waivers this week.

Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans

Rostership: 39.3% ESPN

Spears’ rostership percentage may decrease next week given the Titans’ bye, but that shouldn’t sway fantasy managers from making a move now. The rookie finished with 7.3 PPR fantasy points last week, and a catch that went for 48 yards ultimately saved the day for his fantasy managers. Before Week 6, the third-round rookie had a 14% target share, which is more than enough value to be considered a lock on fantasy rosters.

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Rostership: 31.9% ESPN

Downs caught five passes for 21 yards and a touchdown to finish with 13.1 PPR fantasy points in Week 6. It should come as no surprise that his second-straight double-digit fantasy outing came by way of having Gardner Minshew as his quarterback. Downs’ best fantasy games this season have come with Minshew in the pocket. Oddly enough, that could be the case permanently with Anthony Richardson possibly undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.