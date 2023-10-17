Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 7

With nearly a third of the 2023 NFL season in the books, the wear and tear of the schedule is beginning to take a toll on the fantasy football landscape. Big-name players such as Justin Jefferson, Anthony Richardson, and Miles Sanders were ruled out ahead of Week 6, which means fantasy managers should prepare ahead of time with strategic waiver pickups for Week 7.

Below are some of the best waiver wire pickups to consider for your roster this week.

Week 7 Fantasy football waiver wire pickups

Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos

Rostership: 48.3% ESPN, 54% Yahoo

The Broncos rookie fell back down to earth a bit with a 6.2 PPR fantasy performance last week, but fantasy managers should be intrigued by his involvement. He totaled nine combined touches in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, with his seven carries just three shy of Javonte Williams. The rookie is clearly playing a complimentary role, but he’s also firmly ahead of veteran Samaje Perine on the depth chart.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

Rostership: 42.9% ESPN, 59% Yahoo

After starting running back Miles Sanders (shoulder) was ruled out for Week 6, it opened the door for Hubbard to shoulder more carries in his absence. Carolina has a bye in Week 7, but it could be the perfect opportunity to pick up Hubbard as a handcuff for Sanders fantasy managers. Even after the bye, Sanders is by far immune to injuries, so having Hubbard on the roster could pay off long-term.

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Rostership: 30.4% ESPN, 45% Yahoo

After an 11.2 PPR fantasy performance last week, it marks back-to-back weeks with double-digit fantasy points for Rice. Rice has clearly flashed his potential as Patrick Mahomes’ most dangerous receiver outside of Travis Kelce, though he remains firmly stuck in WR4 territory. For fantasy managers in deeper leagues, Rice’s upside is surely worth adding to the roster, and he has a favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers next week in what could be a barnburner.

Craig Reynolds, RB, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 5.3% ESPN, 1% Yahoo

With Jahmyr Gibbs ruled out last week with a hamstring injury, the Lions’ backfield depth took another hit with David Montgomery getting banged up. The veteran tailback reportedly was diagnosed with a rib injury, and while he could very well play through the pain, it’s always a sound strategy to grab the next best healthy running back on the roster. Enter Reynolds, who also had a strong 11.2 PPR fantasy outing back in Week 5.