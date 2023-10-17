Kickers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The fantasy football waiver wire will be used a ton with a ton of bye weeks coming up over the next few weeks. In Week 7, the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Houston Texans, and Cincinnati Bengals will be on a bye week.

Below we take a look at some of the best kicker options that should be on the waiver wire in your league for Week 7.

Fantasy football waiver wire: Kicker pickups for Week 7

Riley Patterson, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 22.9%

This is the perfect week to have Patterson on your fantasy team. The Baltimore Ravens defense has been bend don't break for a good portion of this season. I think they will struggle to keep the Lions out of their side of the field, but will tighten up when they need to. I expect 3+ field goal opportunities from Patterson in this matchup and maybe an extra point or two.

Brandon McManus, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rostership: 17.1%

McManus is coming off his best week. He is a solid option but has had some inconsistencies through this season. In three games this season, McManus has scored 10+ points which is solid from a kicker. The Jaguars offense is finally starting to click, so there should be more opportunities for him in the next few weeks.

Greg Zuerlein, New York Jets

Rostership: 8.4%

Zuerlein has been great on fantasy throughout the past few years and has been a solid option for the Jets this season. Zach Wilson doesn't have the offense playing exceptionally well, but they’ve been good enough to get points on the board in a lot of drives. Zuerlein is a kicker they will give a number of chances. They also have a ton of trust in their defense, so they will take the points whenever they can.

Dustin Hopkins, Cleveland Browns

Rostership: 6%

The Browns offense is awful with or without Deshaun Watson. Hopkins will continue to get a ton of kicking opportunities. He’s a veteran kicker who the Browns are not afraid to put on the field to take points. Just like the Jets, the Browns have a great defense to where they can take three points more than not when they get in opposing territory.