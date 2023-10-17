D/STs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

The waiver wire is going to be used a ton over the next few weeks with teams going on bye weeks. In Week 7, the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Houston Texans, and Cincinnati Bengals will be on a bye week. In some Fantasy football leagues, it’s easier to stream defenses and start them based on the matchups.

Below we take a look at some of the best defense/special team options that should be on the waiver wire in your league for Week 7.

Fantasy football waiver wire: D/ST pickups for Week 7

Washington Commanders D/ST

Rostership: 24.6%

It was rough for the Commanders to start the season as their defenses were awful on fantasy football. However, they were solid against the Falcons. They also have some good matchups that favor them as the season goes on. The Commanders' front seven is solid and I think they will improve as the season goes on. They’re a solid option to pair with another team and choose based on the matchups.

Las Vegas Raiders D/ST

Rostership: 23.5%

The Raiders' defense has been solid this season. Aside from one awful game against the Buffalo Bills, they have been solid. They’ve had 2+ sacks in every game except for one and forced a turnover in three straight games. Maxx Crosby is a monster and is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. As long as they stay healthy, they’re a fine fantasy option.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers D/ST

Rostership: 21.6%

Bad offensive play has been the only thing in the way of the Buccaneers getting more attention for how solid they’ve been defensively. I expect their success to keep up as they look like a legitimate contender to this point. Many thought they could trade big at the deadline, but there is no chance they start selling at the trade deadline with the success they’ve had. They’ve already played some solid offenses and have scored 10+ fantasy points by standard scoring in three of five games so far this year.

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST

Rostership: 19.9%

The Jaguars have been up and down this year defensively, but the big weeks have been solid. In four of six weeks, they’ve scored 10+ standard fantasy points and 20+ in two of the weeks. They play some weak offenses over the next few weeks like the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Play them by the matchup and they’re a solid starting option for the next few weeks.