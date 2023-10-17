Tight ends to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

Week 6 has wrapped up and the NFL season is moving along quickly. Fantasy football teams are starting to separate a bit in the standings and the waiver wire is being used much more with many teams having a bye for the next 6-7 weeks. In Week 7, the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Houston Texans, and Cincinnati Bengals will be on a bye week.

Below we take a look at some of the best tight end options that should be on the waiver wire in your league for Week 7.

Fantasy football waiver wire: TE pickups for Week 7

Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

Rostership: 18%

It seems that Zach Wilson trusts Conklin just as much as any of the other options in the passing game. Conklin has had 4+ targets in five straight games and has been decent. In PPR leagues, he is worth picking up and stashing as a backup tight end. The Jets are on bye week in Week 7, so he can’t be picked up as a starter for this week, but you would not have to deal with a bye week moving forward.

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers

Rostership: 17.4%

Musgrave should be picked up immediately in your leagues. Just like Sam LaPorta, Musgrave is making plays at the tight end position as a rookie. He isn’t putting up as good of numbers, but he’s suffered a few injuries which have set him off a bit. In Week 6, at full health, Musgrave caught six passes for 34 yards which is solid for a PPR league. He will be coming off a bye week heading to face a Denver Broncos team that has been awful against the pass.

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Rostership: 12.6%

This is a risky pickup as he’s injured, but he’s expected to be back this week. Johnson had a ton of big plays in the red zone in 2022 where he caught seven touchdown passes. Through three games this year, he has seven receptions for 61 yards. He’s missed three straight games, but when he comes back, I expect Derek Carr to get him the ball more in the end zone with all their struggles to score touchdowns.

Jonnu Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Rostership: 14.8%

It’s been shocking to see Smith’s involvement in this Falcons offense. But looking back to it, Arthur Smith used him a ton in Tennessee when he was their offensive coordinator and gets to use him again now for his young quarterback. When you have Kyle Pitts, he should be the top tight end being targeted, but that was not the case the first few weeks of the season. His last two big weeks might have a small effect on Smith’s numbers, but I still expect him to have a strong impact on this Falcons offense.