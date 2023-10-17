Wide receivers to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

As Week 6 comes to a close, we’re taking a look ahead to fantasy lineups for Week 7. If you saw one of your fantasy starters injured or underused this week and are looking for a potential replacement from the waiver wire, look no further. Here are some wide receiver options who may be available to claim ahead of next week’s games.

Fantasy football waiver wire: WR pickups for Week 7

Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals

Rostership: 49.5%

As the Bengals offense slowly improves, Boyd is looking like a solid fantasy option in the WR2 or FLEX spot. While it’s taken a few weeks for Joe Burrow to look like himself again and for the Cincy offense to show flashes of their potential, they seem to be getting into the swing of things. Boyd had seven receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown in Week 6 against the Seahawks, and he has been targeted seven or more times in the last five weeks. The Bengals have a bye next week and face the 49ers the following week.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Rostership: 34.4%

This Lions offense is absolutely electric to watch with Jared Goff at the helm, and Williams, along with the other receivers, is making his mark. After missing the first four weeks of the season on a suspension, Williams returned in Week 5 and had himself a game in Week 6. He had two receptions for 53 yards and a touchdown and should continue to see his target percentage increase in the coming weeks. The Lions play the Baltimore Ravens next week.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Rostership: 31.9%

The Colts may be missing their starting QB, but that isn’t stopping Downs from being a big fantasy earner. Downs had five receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown in Week 6, following a six-reception, 97-yard performance in Week 5. Downs is clicking with Gardner Minshew, and as long as the backup QB is in, Downs is a solid starter. The Colts face the Browns next week.

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Rostership: 30.4%

Rice had yet another solid game for the Chiefs. It’s hard to differentiate oneself in this Kansas City receiver room, but Rice has been a consistent earner. He had four receptions for 72 yards against the Broncos this week and had four receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings last week. The Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7.