Running backs to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

As Week 6 comes to a close, we’re taking a look ahead to fantasy lineups for Week 7. If you saw one of your fantasy starters injured or underused this week and are looking for a potential replacement from the waiver wire, look no further. Here are some running back options who may be available to claim ahead of next week’s games.

Fantasy football waiver wire: RB pickups for Week 7

Jaleel McLaughlin, Denver Broncos

Rostership: 48.3%

McLaughlin has been one of the biggest stories for the Broncos this season, and while his production this week was not what it has been the last two weeks, I believe McLaughlin is still worth a waiver wire claim. Javonte Williams has returned to play, but McLaughlin is still seeing plenty of action — he had seven carries to Williams’ 10, and added two receptions, as well. The Broncos take on the Green Bay Packers next week.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers

Rostership: 42.9%

Hubbard has continued to impress alongside Miles Sanders in Carolina. Despite the otherwise disastrous Panthers offense, Hubbard is a solid addition to any fantasy team. This week, he had 19 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. Sanders was out this week, so Hubbard may have had a more productive game than usual, but even when Sanders is active, the two have been splitting snaps and carries. The Panthers are on a bye next week.

Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots

Rostership: 40.1%

Elliott saw some extra snaps this week as Rhamondre Stevenson left the field with injuries. Stevenson was dealing with both a head and ankle injury, and if we see any further effects of those in the weeks to come, we’re likely to see another big Elliott performance. He finished the day with seven carries for 34 yards and a touchdown, and added a 15-yard reception. The Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills next week.

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

Rostership: 27%

Hunt added a lot to the Browns’ win over the 49ers as Cleveland knocked off one of the two remaining undefeated programs. He’s still playing behind Jerome Ford on the depth chart, but Hunt finished the day with 71 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. He had 12 carries and three receptions against one of the country’s toughest defenses, and I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw Hunt used in a bigger way in the coming weeks. The Browns face the Indianapolis Colts next week.