Quarterbacks to add on fantasy football waiver wire for 2-QB leagues in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

A total of six teams will be on their bye in Week 7, throwing a wrench into the plans for fantasy managers that are affected. The likes of Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, and C.J. Stoud will be off the schedule, and that struggle is only exacerbated if fantasy players partake in 2-QB fantasy leagues. Thankfully, there should still be a decent volume of matchups to leverage for streamers and plug-and-plays.

Here are the best quarterbacks to pick up off the waiver wire in 2-QB fantasy leagues this week.

Fantasy football waiver wire: QB pickups for 2-QB leagues in Week 7

Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals

Rostership: 26.6% ESPN

Dobbs has surely cooled off from his hot streak between Weeks 2 through 4, but in 2-QB leagues combined with the ensuing bye week, he’s by far one of the better options available on the waiver wire. The good news is that he has a much softer matchup this week against the Seattle Seahawks, who are giving up 17.4 fantasy points and roughly 1.3 touchdowns per game to opposing quarterbacks this season.

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 19.1% ESPN

With 18.34 fantasy points last week, it marks Howell’s third-straight game finishing in double-digit scoring territory. Heading into Week 6, the Commanders’ second-year signal caller ranked fourth with an average of 38.2 pass attempts per game, and that volume of throwing from the pocket should make fantasy managers in 2-QB leagues very intrigued.

Better yet, Howell has the most appealing matchup of all in facing the New York Giants defense. The Giants rank 29th in scoring defense (30.6 PPG allowed) and are giving up a solid 16.1 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, a mark that Howell has an excellent chance to surpass.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Rostership: 14.9% ESPN

Carr threw for 353 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Week 6, highlighting the high floor that the 10-year veteran brings for fantasy managers on the regular. The lack of passing touchdowns will always be a thorn in the side, but in 2-QB leagues, Carr profiles as an excellent QB2 option this week. The turnaround is quick with a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Jaguars, but Carr will have the benefit of home-field advantage.

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

Rostership: 5.1% ESPN

For the second-straight week, Ridder threw for over 300 yards as he finished with 16.08 fantasy points in Week 6. The Falcons signal-caller could have finished with more, but a trio of interceptions undoubtedly hindered a stronger fantasy performance. The matchup against the Buccaneers' defense this week is far from ideal, but he’ll still profile as a decent QB2 with his willingness to throw the ball over the last two games proving valuable to fantasy managers.