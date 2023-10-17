Quarterbacks to add on fantasy football waiver wire in Week 7 of 2023 NFL season

As the fantasy football season flips the page toward Week 7, a total of six teams will be on their bye week. Notable signal-callers such as Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, and C.J. Stoud will be off the schedule, forcing fantasy managers to pivot at the most important position on the roster. Fear not, there’s a sufficient volume of matchups to leverage for streamers and plug-and-plays if you know where to look.

Here are the best quarterbacks that should be available in most, if not all fantasy quarterbacks heading into Week 7.

Fantasy football waiver wire: QB pickups for Week 7

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders

Rostership: 19.1% ESPN

Howell is coming off a solid 18.34 fantasy point outing in Week 6, marking a third-straight game with double-digit fantasy points. Heading into Week 6, the Commanders’ second-year signal caller ranked QB14 in total points, sixth in passing yards, and averaged the fourth-most pass attempts per game (38.2).

Given that Washington plays from behind more often than not, Howell’s tendency to throw early and often makes him one of the more valuable pickups off the waiver wire this week.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Rostership: 14.9% ESPN

Carr was consistent once again in Week 6, finishing with 16.32 for his second-consecutive double-digit fantasy outing. The 10-year veteran threw for 353 yards through the air with one touchdown and one interception. The lack of finding the end zone continues to put a cap on Carr’s fantasy ceiling, but in a bye week that has no shortage of absent quarterbacks, the veteran is worth taking a flyer on, if even for one game.

Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

Rostership: 5.1% ESPN

After putting together the best game of his career back in Week 5, Ridder followed up with a 16.08 fantasy performance in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders. His 307 passing yards and two touchdowns were encouraging, but his three interceptions hindered what could have been a more promising fantasy outing.

He’ll face a tough Buccaneers defense in Week 7, but back-to-back games with 300-plus yards could be indicative of him gaining confidence in throwing the ball deep, which is valuable for fantasy managers in need of a plug-and-play.

Gardner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts

Rostership: 3.7% ESPN

Minshew may be rostered in less than five percent of fantasy leagues, but that could stand to change in the near term. No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson could reportedly undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, setting up Minshew to be the de-facto QB1 to close out the season. He’s already forming a nice rapport with rookie wideout Josh Downs, and if the Colts find themselves playing from behind often, there’s a chance Minshew could average close to the 17.7 fantasy point average he finished within his year two season.