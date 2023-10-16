Homers and Zack Wheeler carry Phillies once again in Game 1 of NLCS

The opponent may have changed, but the formula for the Philadelphia Phillies remains the same: a dominant Zack Wheeler plus a bushel of homers equals a win, this time a 5-3 triumph over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday night. Citizens Bank Park remains a fortress for the Phils, who’ve yet to drop a game at home this October and are now three wins away from getting back to their second straight World Series.

CAN WE GET A GO PHILS???

In the lead-up to this series, the prevailing question was how exactly the Cinderella D-backs might weather this storm. Sure, Arizona remained as-yet unbeaten in October, including a sweep of the powerhouse Dodgers. But L.A. looked a bit like a paper tiger, and the Phillies seemed to have the advantage just about everywhere you looked. Playoff devil magic is a very real and very powerful force, but it was hard to figure the Snakes’ path to taking four out of seven.

Early on, things stuck to that script — almost hilariously so. After three days off, both the Phillies and their fans were shot out of a cannon: The Bank was rocking well before first pitch, and they got even louder when Kyle Schwarber took that first pitch from D-backs ace Zac Gallen way out to right field for a leadoff homer.

Then, exactly three pitches and one out later, it was Bryce Harper’s turn — on his 31st birthday, no less.

On his 31st birthday, Bryce Harper CRUSHES an #NLCS home run.

Then, an inning later, it was Nick Castellanos, for his fifth homer in a span of eight at-bats — one of two players to hit five homers across three playoff games, after Reggie Jackson’s legendary Mr. October run in 1977:

5️⃣ HOME RUNS IN 3️⃣ POSTSEASON GAMES FOR NICK CASTELLANOS‼️



(via @Phillies)pic.twitter.com/n7DYvra4vB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2023

Bang, 3-0 Philly, beginning the NLDS just as they left the NLDS against the Braves. They’d tack on two more in the third (a Trea Turner double followed by a Harper single) and fifth (J.T. Realmuto driving in Harper again) to make it 5-0, chasing Gallen after five innings just like they eventually chased Spencer Strider, Max Fried and about everyone else so far in these playoffs.

Another carryover: Wheeler looking absolutely electric, with an unhittable fastball riding up and out of the zone setting up a wipeout slider and boring sinker. The righty gave up a broken-bat single to Corbin Carroll to lead off the game, then was perfect for the next five innings, not allowing a single baserunner while striking out eight.

Zack Wheeler, Wicked 83mph Sweeper.



3rd K pic.twitter.com/L5Z9NLupfy — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 17, 2023

It was easy to think this was an open-and-shut case. Wheeler was Wheeler, this Phillies offense was still an outburst waiting to happen, and Philly could put things on cruise-control — not just for this game, but for the series as well, bound to play out as everyone had predicted it would.

But if Arizona has taught us anything this postseason, it’s that nothing is quite as it seems in October. And sure enough, they wouldn’t go down without putting a bit of a scare into the home crowd. They got a bit of help from the Phils, to be sure, who seemed to relax a bit as the game went on: Philly’s offense stranded six runners while going 2-for-10 with men in scoring position, failing to deliver the blow that would truly put this thing out of reach, and they even threw the ball around a bit on defense, with a Seranthony Dominguez error leading to a run in the top of the seventh. Combined with a Geraldo Perdomo two-run homer, it was all of a sudden a 5-3 game, with the pressure on the typically reliable back-end of the Phillies bullpen.

From there, though, Philly was able to wake back up and take care of business. Jose Alvarado worked around a two-out single in the eighth, and while Craig Kimbrel issued a one-out walk in the ninth and seemed to be losing the strike zone a bit, a slick 5-4-3 double play put things to bed for good.

The @Phillies go around the horn to phinish Game 1 of the #NLCS.

It wasn’t quite as smooth as they probably would’ve liked in the end, but a win is a win, and the Phillies head into Game 2 on Tuesday with a 1-0 lead and the sense that they are, indeed, the better team in this series. The D-backs, meanwhile, have to hope that it’s only up from here: They got to experience first-hand what this environment is like, and they took Philly’s best punch (and best starting pitcher) early. But despite all of that, they weathered the storm and gave themselves a real chance late. That has to be at least somewhat encouraging, especially with the team’s other ace, Merrill Kelly, getting the ball next. Aaron Nola will go for the Phils looking to continue his October renaissance, with first pitch set for 8:07 p.m. ET.