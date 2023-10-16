Travis and Jason Kelce take NLCS Game 1 from a rocking Citizens Bank Park

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has quite the busy schedule these days. When he’s not swatting away troll attempts from Aaron Rodgers, he’s coming off the trainer’s table to catch game-winning touchdowns ... and, oh yeah, dating arguably the most famous woman in America. It’s a lot to ask of anyone, let alone a professional athlete.

And yet, despite all of those obligations, Kelce still found time to take in Game 1 of the NLCS on Monday night at Citizens Bank Park. With the Chiefs having already beaten the Broncos on Thursday Night Football, Kelce was there with his brother Jason — longtime Eagles center and well-documented Phillies superfan — with the two posting up in a box seat:

Of course, Taylor Swift grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania, about an hour northwest of Philly, so maybe he was there to cheer on the Phils with Tay Tay otherwise occupied?

Either way, it’s safe to say the good-luck charm worked: The Phillies blitzed Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen, hitting two homers over the first four pitches of the game — and prompting a quick beer chug from Jason. Few atmospheres in all of sports are as rowdy as Citizens Bank Park in October, and it sounds like the Kelces were enjoying themselves:

The Phillies are currently up 5-2 and look to be cruising towards their sixth win in seven games so far in these playoffs, so who knows, maybe they’ll convince Kelce to come back later in this series — with Swift in tow.