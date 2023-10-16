 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

With another playoff homer, Nick Castellanos is giving Mr. October a run for his money

Castellanos went yard again in Game 1 of the NLCS, and he’s now in some extremely rarefied postseason air.

By Chris Landers
Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies gestures to the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game One of the Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 16, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Nick Castellanos closed the Phillies’ NLDS win over the Braves on an absolute heater. He went deep twice in Philly’s rout in Game 3, then carried them to a series-clinching win with two more dingers in a thrilling Game 4. His overall stat line over the final three games: 7-for-11, five runs, four RBI, three straight multi-hit efforts.

But lest you thought a couple days off ahead of the NLCS might cool him off, think again. His first at-bat against Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen:

For those keeping score at home, that’s now five homers over the span of eight at-bats. If you’re wondering whether that’s rarefied air, the answer is yes — like, “only he and literally Reggie Jackson” kinds of rarefied.

Jackson’s 1977 run was the stuff of instant legend, the performance that earned him the moniker of Mr. October — culminating in three homers in Game 6 of the World Series as the Yankees triumphed over the Dodgers. Now, though, Jackson has some company in the postseason record book. Sure, Castellanos may not have done quite enough to wrest Mr. October away — and, of course, he and the Phils are still a few wins away from getting that long-awaited ring — but if he keeps this up, who knows.

