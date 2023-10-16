With another playoff homer, Nick Castellanos is giving Mr. October a run for his money

Nick Castellanos closed the Phillies’ NLDS win over the Braves on an absolute heater. He went deep twice in Philly’s rout in Game 3, then carried them to a series-clinching win with two more dingers in a thrilling Game 4. His overall stat line over the final three games: 7-for-11, five runs, four RBI, three straight multi-hit efforts.

But lest you thought a couple days off ahead of the NLCS might cool him off, think again. His first at-bat against Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen:

WHAT HAS THIS MAN BEEN EATING??? pic.twitter.com/KJelMACBUr — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 17, 2023

For those keeping score at home, that’s now five homers over the span of eight at-bats. If you’re wondering whether that’s rarefied air, the answer is yes — like, “only he and literally Reggie Jackson” kinds of rarefied.

The home run barrage continues for the Phillies, who now have the most homers in a 3-game postseason span (12) in MLB history.



Nick Castellanos also joined Reggie Jackson in 1977 as the only players all-time with 5 HR in a 3-game span in a postseason. pic.twitter.com/lx0F3hTbob — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 17, 2023

Jackson’s 1977 run was the stuff of instant legend, the performance that earned him the moniker of Mr. October — culminating in three homers in Game 6 of the World Series as the Yankees triumphed over the Dodgers. Now, though, Jackson has some company in the postseason record book. Sure, Castellanos may not have done quite enough to wrest Mr. October away — and, of course, he and the Phils are still a few wins away from getting that long-awaited ring — but if he keeps this up, who knows.