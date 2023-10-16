Phillies hit two homers in four pitches to take quick 2-0 lead in NLCS Game 1

Home runs are what the Philadelphia Phillies do. It’s what got them to the postseason in the first place, and it’s among the main reasons they survived the Atlanta Braves in a war of an NLDS last week. Philly entered its NLCS matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks having hit 13 homers in the postseason, tied for the most of any team this October.

So we expected some offensive fireworks in Game 1 on Monday night. We just didn’t expect them on the very first pitch of the game:

That’s leadoff man Kyle Schwarber touching off D-backs ace Zac Gallen, who made the mistake of thinking he might be able to just lay a fastball over to try and get settled into the biggest start of his baseball career. But okay: not an ideal start, obviously, but it’s still just a 1-0 deficit with the entire game in front of you. Just make sure you learn your lesson about early-count fastballs, right?

Exactly three pitches and one out later:

On his 31st birthday, Bryce Harper CRUSHES an #NLCS home run. pic.twitter.com/HdEHH1qvJL — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2023

Another first pitch, another fastball that caught way too much of the plate, another moonshot homer, this one courtesy of Bryce Harper on his 31st birthday — who blew out the candles on his way around the bases.

"I wish that I can go deep in the #NLCS!" pic.twitter.com/HIZPqqlr0O — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2023

Harper’s playoff legend only continues to grow after his heroics last round against Atlanta, as he now has an incredible 15 long balls and counting over his first 43 career postseason games — good for a 56-homer pace over a full 162-game season. The Phillies’ vibes are just off the charts right now, and beating them — especially at Citizens Bank Park — is going to be a tall order for anyone.