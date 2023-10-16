Not even a virus could hold Yordan Alvarez down in Game 2 of the ALCS

Yordan Alvarez didn’t look nearly like himself in Game 1 of the Houston Astros’ ALCS battle with the Texas Rangers. At just 26 years old, the lefty has already established himself as one of the best postseason performers of his generation — but Jordan Montgomery and Co. managed to keep him in check on Sunday night, holding him hitless with three strikeouts in four at-bats. It was a surprising effort, not least because we’d just finished watching Alvarez torment the Twins to the tune of four homers and a .438/.471/1.313 slash line in the ALDS.

Sure enough, on Monday morning reports began to surface that all apparently was’t right with Alvarez: Per Ken Rosenthal, the two-time All-Star is battling a virus of some sort.

The Astros’ Yordan Alvarez is dealing with a virus, sources tell me and @Chandler_Rome. Upset stomach, headaches. Was not part of intros last night. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 16, 2023

Already down 1-0 in the series, the news that Alvarez was sick touched off some panic in Houston. Would he able to keep himself in the lineup moving forward? Would the Astros be forced to manage without their best hitter?

And then Game 2 started, and we got our answer: Virus or no virus, he’s still Yordan Alvarez.

Yordan gets one back. pic.twitter.com/UlQoSP5zdF — Houston Astros (@astros) October 16, 2023

Alvarez got Houston on the board in the bottom of the second inning with a solo shot into the upper deck in right off Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi. But he was hardly done. With the Astros trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth, Alvarez came up against lefty Aroldis Chapman. Anyone familiar with the history of that head-to-head matchup, especially in October, can probably guess what happened next.

Yordan Alvarez has six homers in six #Postseason games this year! pic.twitter.com/bcaIdgQMEE — MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2023

Yes, the Astros would go on to lose, 5-4. But it’s hard to blame Alvarez when he accounted for fully half of his team’s offense, and it’s hard overstate just how much of a machine this guy has become — especially in the postseason. That’s Alvarez’s sixth homer in six playoff games so far this year, and his 11th in 52 playoff games overall. He’s also just the sixth player in the history of the sport to post two multi-homer games in a single October (joining Nick Castellanos, who joined that same club just a few days ago in the NLDS).

Injuries kept Alvarez, who only appeared in 114 games this season, from fully announcing himself as arguably the very best hitter in the game. But he’s back in October to remind us, and not even the occasional vomiting will keep him from it.