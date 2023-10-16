How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream for October 16 episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK.

Tonight is the “season premiere” episode of Raw on the USA Network and the show is stacked with marquee matches. Three titles will be on the line this evening as the company continues the build towards Crown Jewels in just a few weeks. Also, Adam Pearce has been officially named the new general manager of Monday Night Raw, so we’ll be seeing plenty of him on tonight’s show.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, October 16

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

The main event for the night will be a rematch from Fastlane, as undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will defend their titles against Finn Balor and Damian Priest of the Judgement Day. Since winning the titles at Fastlane, the sudden pairing of Cody and Jey has been effective, beating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn last Monday before beating Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on Smackdown this past Friday. We’ve seen these two parties clash multiple times over the last several weeks, so we’ll see who comes out on top tonight.

Speaking of Kevin Owens, it was revealed by new Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis last Friday that he was the one who was being sent to Smackdown in exchange for Jey Uso coming to Monday Night Raw. It’s fitting considering that KO had finally gained Jey’s trust, but this move at least temorarily breaks up the tag team between him and Sami Zayn. We’ll see how the ramifications of this move plays out tonight.

The first match for Crown Jewel was made official last Monday as Seth Rollins will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Rollins opened last weeks show talking about his title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane before McIntyre came out and requested a title shot. The Scottish superstar said he wanted to wait until Rollins was 100% at Crown Jewel and solidified that by preventing Damian Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase shortly afterwards. We’ll see how this McIntyre vs. Rollins will play out tonight.

There’s way more to look forward to on the show, including Rhea Ripley defending the Women’s World Championship against Shayna Baszler. We’ll also get Gunther defending the Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Nakamura facing Ricochet in a Falls Count Anywhere match.