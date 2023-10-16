NFL MVP Watch: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa takes over as frontrunner after Week 6

As the NFL heads into Week 7, we take an early look at some potential MVP candidates who have stood out over the first few weeks of the 2023 season.

Tua Tagovailoa (+350)

Tagovailoa is showing up and showing out. He showed flashes of this last season, but was plagued by the injury bug for too much time to truly be a contender. This season, Tagovailoa is playing better than any QB in the league. It helps that he has some serious weapons in Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, but he has led his team to a 5-1 record that included a 70-point game.

Patrick Mahomes (+450)

While a lot of the Chiefs media coverage has been pointed at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift over the last few weeks, Mahomes has been working away at being Mahomes. The two-time MVP (2018, 2022) has not lost a game since Week 1. He doesn’t have a top receiving corps at his fingertips, but he has passed for nearly 1,600 yards this season. He has 11 touchdowns and five interceptions so far.

Week 7 MVP power rankings

1. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

2. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

3. Josh Allen, QB, Bills

4. Christian McCaffrey, RB., 49ers

5. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

Week 7 matchups

The Dolphins take on the Eagles in Week 7 for a showdown between two of the top quarterbacks in the race for NFL MVP — Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa. Hurts will need to be able to bounce back from the Eagles’ first loss of the season last week. Jared Goff and Lamar Jackson face off in a Lions vs. Ravens matchup, and Justin Herbert takes on Patrick Mahomes as the Chargers face the Chiefs.