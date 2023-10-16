NFL Rookie of the Year watch: Texans QB CJ Stroud starting to separate from pack

There are still plenty of games ahead of us in the 2023 NFL season, but we’re taking an early look at some potential candidates for the Rookie of the Year awards. Some first round picks like CJ Stroud and Bijan Robinson make the list, but sometimes it’s the ones you don’t expect who make the biggest splash — take Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, a fifth-round pick in 2023. Here are some players to watch for as we inch closer to awards season.

CJ Stroud (-135)

Stroud has turned this Texans franchise around extremely quickly. While they’re not without their flaws, Houston has a legitimate shot at winning their division this season. They have wins over the Jaguars, the Steelers, and the Saints, and Stroud is making a massive difference. He has over 1,600 passing yards in six weeks and a TD-to-INT ratio of 9-to-1.

Jalen Carter (-140)

Carter, like so many of his fellow Georgia Bulldog defenders, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round and became an automatic starter. Carter has two forced fumbles and 3.5 sacks over the first six weeks, even after sitting out of the Week 6 matchup against the Jets.

Puka Nacua (+450)

Nacua has been one of the biggest surprises and most interesting storylines of the first six weeks of this season. A fifth-rounder out of BYU, Nacua joined a Rams offense that seriously struggled in 2022. One Cooper Kupp injury later, Nacua became a household name. He leads the Rams with 50 receptions for 598 yards over the first six weeks and has scored two touchdowns.

Week 7 Top-5 Rookie Rankings

1. CJ Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

2. Jalen Carter, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

3. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

4. Devin Witherspoon, CB, Seattle Seahawks

5. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons