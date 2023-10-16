NFL Tank Watch: Panthers remain frontrunners for first pick at 0-6 in Week 7

We’re almost halfway through the 2023 NFL regular season and the tankathon picture is starting to take shape. There are going to be a handful of teams vying for the No. 1 pick and chance to select QB Caleb Williams. Below we’re going to look at the bottom of the NFL standings and which teams are positioned to get the first pick, plus who would benefit the most.

2024 NFL Draft order: Tank Watch, Week 7

Carolina Panthers — 0-6

Denver Broncos — 1-5

Arizona Cardinals — 1-5

New England Patriots — 1-5

New York Giants — 1-5

Chicago Bears — 1-5

Carolina is on pace to “land” the No. 1 overall pick once again. Last year, the Panthers traded the pick to the Chicago Bears, who own the rights to Carolina’s pick in 2024. So there’s a scenario where the Bears have the top-2 picks in the draft. Considering the Panthers drafted QB Bryce Young, you’d think they could explore trading the No. 1 pick again if it was theirs. Same goes for the Bears, however, though the team could draft Williams and trade Justin Fields.

Outside of that situation, the Broncos and Patriots appear ready to find a new QB. The Cardinals have Kyler Murray, who could return at some point this season. The Giants have QB Daniel Jones on what looks like an awful contract. But New York is kind of stuck there. So the Pats and Broncos could tank and bring in Williams, very strong moves for either franchise.

The Broncos have QB Russell Wilson but he’s clearly trending toward not being a viable starter anymore. The issue is Wilson’s contract if he doesn’t retire, which would be insane given the amount of money he’s owed. There’s an out in 2026, so the Broncos could draft Williams and just keep Wilson around. It’s not ideal but Williams could be a franchise savior. If you can land him, you do it.

For the Patriots, clearly Mac Jones isn’t the long-term answer. Everyone outside New England would hate it, but the Pats getting Williams could turn the franchise back around quickly. He’d also be entering a very solid system and have a Hall of Fame coach in Bill Belichick to learn from. We hate to say it, but the Patriots makes a lot of sense for all parties when considering the first pick.

Some honorable mentions are the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans, who both sit at 2-4 on the season. Minnesota also makes a lot of sense for Williams and the first pick. The Titans have Malik Willis and Will Levis, so getting the first pick and Williams sort of wastes those selections, which isn’t great.