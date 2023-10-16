 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kansas tops preseason AP poll for 2023-24 season, Duke No. 2

We take a look at the preseason CBB AP Top-25 with some initial thoughts on the first set of rankings.

By Nick Simon
The Associated Press released its first Top 25 poll for the upcoming 2023-24 men’s college basketball season and the Kansas Jayhawks will enter the new season as the No. 1 ranked team. The Duke Blue Devils follow them at No. 2 while the Purdue Boilermakers, Michigan State Spartans, and Marquette Golden Eagles round out the top five.

Kansas is coming off a 28-win campaign last season and its biggest addition was landing Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson. The two-time First-Team All-Big Ten center was the top ranked player in the transfer portal this offseason and was voted on as preseason Big 12 Player of the Year. Key contributors like Kevin McCullar Jr. and KJ Adams Jr. have returned for another season while four-star freshman guard Elmarko Jackson should make big contributions in his first season.

Duke poses to be a serious threat as they return nearly everyone from last year’s young team that won the ACC Tournament. Center Kyle Filipowski won ACC Rookie of the Year a season ago and the sophomore should be a Wooden Award candidate this year. Meanwhile, Purdue is looking for redemption after becoming just the second one-seed in NCAA Tournament history to be bounced by a 16-seed last March. After flirting with the NBA Draft, consensus national player of the year Zach Edey decided to return for his senior season.

Defending national champion UConn is No. 6 and will have and will have to retool a bit after losing top scorers Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins. Meanwhile, national runner-up San Diego State is No. 17 and will also have to retool a bit after losing pieces from the team that made the title game.

Other notable rankings include Florida Atlantic starting the year at No. 10 in its first season in the ACC. The Owls are fresh off a surprise run to the Final Four and could be the top mid-major team in the country with several important players from last year’s team back on the court for head coach Dusty May. No. 11 Gonzaga lost Drew Timme and Julian Strawther to the NBA, but picked up a huge transfer in former Creighton guard Ryan Nembhard.

2023-24 CBB Preseason AP Poll

Ranking Team Conference Points (First Place)
1 Kansas Big 12 1548 (46)
2 Duke Atlantic Coast 1466 (11)
3 Purdue Big Ten 1436 (3)
4 Michigan State Big Ten 1346 (1)
5 Marquette Big East 1283
6 UConn Big East 1243 (2)
7 Houston Big 12 1117
8 Creighton Big East 1099
9 Tennessee Southeastern 1032
10 Florida Atlantic American Athletic 1011
11 Gonzaga West Coast 830
12 Arizona Pacific 12 776
13 Miami (FL) Atlantic Coast 750
14 Arkansas Southeastern 685
15 Texas A&M Southeastern 597
16 Kentucky Southeastern 530
17 San Diego State Mountain West 529
18 Texas Big 12 493
19 North Carolina Atlantic Coast 474
20 Baylor Big 12 431
21 USC Pacific 12 427
22 Villanova Big East 395
23 Saint Mary's West Coast 335
24 Alabama Southeastern 163
25 Illinois Big Ten 104

