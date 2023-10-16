Georgia’s options at tight end with Brock Bowers set to miss rest of regular season

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs were dealt a big blow in their hopes of three-peating for the national championship with star tight end Brock Bowers set to miss 4-6 weeks with an ankle injury he suffered in Week 7 against Vanderbilt. That timeline all but ensures he’ll miss the rest of the regular season, since the Bulldogs will know whether they’ve qualified for the SEC championship game before they take on Georgia Tech in the season finale. Bowers could come back for that contest but it seems more likely Georgia holds him out that extra week.

It’s not an easy road for Georgia to navigate, with Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee all remaining. Even the rivalry game against Florida is no sure thing. Luckily for the Bulldogs, they’ve got plenty of ways to make up for Bowers’ production.

Sophomore Oscar Delp has gotten snaps even with Bowers in the lineup, so he’ll take on a bigger role. Dominic Lovett and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, the team’s top receivers, will also have more responsibility with Bowers sidelined. Georgia’s defense, which has remained a juggernaut, will also need to take things up a notch. The Tigers and Rebels have shown how explosive they can be offensively, and the Bulldogs need to contain those teams to ensure their own offense doesn’t have too much work to do.