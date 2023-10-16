Georgia TE Brock Bowers out for 4-6 weeks after ankle injury

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers suffered an ankle injury in Week 7 against Vanderbilt. He is expected to miss four to six weeks of the season after undergoing surgery after the injury. Bowers currently leads the Georgia receiving corps with 567 yards and four touchdowns. He will likely miss Georgia’s matchups against Florida, Mizzou, Ole Miss, and Tennessee, three of which are currently ranked.

Bowers, who was also the Bulldogs’ leading receiver last season when they won the national championship, is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. His absence will certainly impact Georgia’s offense, and we can expect to see backup tight end Oscar Delp get some receiving action. Wide receivers Ladd McConkey, Dominic Lovett, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and Rara Thomas make up the majority of the Bulldogs’ passing attack.

If Georgia reaches the SEC Championship Game, there is a chance that Bowers could still be out, but he should be set for a return for a potential College Football Playoff appearance.