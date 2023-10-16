Trevor Lawrence day-to-day with knee sprain ahead of Week 7 vs. Saints

Monday afternoon update: ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that it’s a knee sprain for Trevor Lawrence.

Injury update: Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence has what a league source described as a knee “sprain” that “is not a significant thing.” But it is uncertain whether Lawrence can play Thursday night at New Orleans and Jaguars will determine as week progresses. Backup QB is CJ Beathard. https://t.co/zpEdnMswLp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2023

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustained a knee injury towards the end of their 37-20 victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is considered day-to-day according to head coach Doug Pederson. Lawrence underwent an MRI on Monday and is believed to have avoided a major injury.

The former No. 1 overall pick suffered the injury while taking a sack late in the fourth quarter, drawing some questions as to why he was dropping back in a game that was well decided in the Jags favor. Nevertheless, the team will have a short week this week as they will visit the New Orleans Saints for Thursday Night Football in just a few short days.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Fantasy managers will have to keep their eyes peeled on Lawrence updates over the next few days with the prime time matchup against the Saints fast approaching. Pederson and the Jags’ coaching staff are optimistic that the star QB will be good to go for that matchup, but it wouldn’t be a shock if they decided to rest him and not even risk it.

I’d advise Lawrence managers to go ahead and have a backup option on deck in case Lawrence is ruled out for Thursday.