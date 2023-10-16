Kyren Williams to get MRI on ankle ahead of Week 7 vs. Steelers

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams suffered an ankle injury during the team’s 26-9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The breakout second-year running back ripped off a career-high 158 rushing yards and a touchdown before tweaking his ankle in the fourth quarter and missed the final offensive series of the game.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Williams will get an MRI to see the severity of the injury ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Fantasy managers should keep a very close eye on Williams’ status throughout the week as there could be major implications if he’s unable to go against the Steelers this weekend. The second-year tailback out of Notre Dame is currently the third ranked fantasy running back in standard leagues, racking up 456 rushing yards and six touchdowns through six games this season.

The Rams and fantasy managers may be in a jam if Williams is unable to go as Rapoport also reported that backup Ronnie Rivers could miss a few weeks with a PCL strain. That would make rookie Zach Evans a hot commodity on the waiver wire this week as he is rostered in just 0.2% of fantasy leagues.