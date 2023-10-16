Who to pick up off fantasy football waiver wire if you have 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey injured his oblique/rib area late in the team’s 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon in Week 6. CMC was unable to return to the game, finishing with 14 touches for 52 yards and a TD. With McCaffrey’s status for Week 7 vs. the Minnesota Vikings unclear, you’re going to want to be sure you have options off the fantasy football waiver wire. Let’s go through who to add with CMC ailing.

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 7: Christian McCaffrey injury

There are a few players you can target on the waiver wire. It’s also worth mentioning that WR Deebo Samuel left Week 6 and was also unable to return. So we can expect the 49ers’ top two offensive weapons to at least be questionable for Week 7. After CMC left, RB Jordan Mason scored a TD in the fourth quarter. He finished with five carries for 27 yards and the score. Last week in the blowout win over the Cowboys, Mason finished with 10 carries for 69 yards and a TD in garbage time.

Mason should be available off the waiver wire in most fantasy football leagues. He’s just 6 percent rostered on Yahoo. Most managers have been under the assumption Elijah Mitchell is the backup RB behind CMC. Looking at usage and production, though, it’s clear Mason has the advantage. Mason has 21 carries for 117 yards with two TDs while Mitchell has 18 carries for 49 yards this season. It’s worth noting Mitchell has only played in three games this season due to injury. He’s also close to 30 percent rostered on Yahoo. So less likely to be available off waivers.

So who to pick up? Both if you can swing it. There’s a scenario in which Mason gets most of the ground work and Mitchell comes in for passing downs. Mason hasn’t really gotten much work in the passing game early in his career. While Mitchell isn’t exactly a third-down back, he has more experience. In Week 3 when Mitchell was healthy, Mason didn’t get many snaps and it was a three-headed backfield with CMC, Mitchell and FB Kyle Juszczyk. Juice could see more snaps and touches but has rarely been fantasy relevant. So more of a split between Mason and Mitchell would be the case if CMC is going to miss time.