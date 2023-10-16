Pick on the Total for Diamondbacks-Phillies on October 16

The National League Championship Series sets going on Monday with the Philadelphia Phillies hosting an Arizona Diamondbacks lineup that has caught fire in the postseason.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies (-166, 7.5)

After averaging 4.05 runs per game from July 1 until the final day of the regular season, the second-fewest runs per game for any National League team in that span, Arizona enters this series having scored at least four runs in all five of their postseason games, all of which have been wins.

To keep the run going, the Diamondbacks will have to get to Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler, who has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts, but has actually been at his best on the road this season.

Wheeler between the regular and postseason has a 3.14 ERA on the road with 0.66 home runs per nine innings allowed compared to a 3.94 ERA and 1.2 home runs per nine innings allowed at home.

The Phillies support him with an offense that between the regular season and postseason is averaging nearly 5.7 runs per game since August 1 while their more than 1.9 home runs per game lead the league.

The Phillies bats will look to get to Zac Gallen, who overall this season between the regular season and postseason has a 3.46 ERA with 9.3 strikeouts and 2.1 walks per nine innings this season, but has very demonstrative home and road splits.

Gallen has a 2.47 ERA at home with 0.6 home runs and 1.6 walks per nine innings issues along with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings while registering a 4.30 ERA on the road with 1.2 home runs and 2.6 walks per nine innings allowed with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

While the Diamondbacks have a 1.77 bullpen ERA in the playoffs and since September 1 between the regular season and playoffs do own the best bullpen ERA among all MLB teams, they were just 18th in the league with a 4.22 ERA in the bullpen during the regular season while Philadelphia was seventh in bullpen ERA during the regular season.

With both starting pitchers having some unfavorable splits and both offenses in peak form, game one of this series will feature lots of scoring.

The Play: Diamondbacks vs Phillies Over 7.5