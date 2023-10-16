What channel is Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 1 on and when does it start

For the second straight year, the Philadelphia Phillies have gone from plucky Wild Cards to the NLCS. The fourth-seed Fightins punched their ticket to baseball’s final four in dramatic fashion, outlasting the top-seeded Braves in a wild NLDS Game 4 on Thursday night. They now move on to their second consecutive NLCS, hoping for a repeat performance after reaching the World Series in 2022. They’ll be going up against quite the Cinderella story: The Arizona Diamondbacks went just 84-78 in the regular season, but they came out of nowhere to sweep the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers en route to their first NLCS since 2007.

With each pitching staff rested and ready, it’ll be a battle of aces on the mound, with Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) going for the D-backs and Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61) getting the ball for Philly. The Phillies enter as -166 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +140. The run total is set at 7.5.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 1 TV Info

Game date: Monday, October 16

Game time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to TBS If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.