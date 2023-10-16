How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Phillies in NLCS Game 1 via live stream on TBS

TBS will host Game 1 of the NLCS between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies, with first pitch from Citizens Bank Park set for 8:07 p.m. ET. With each pitching staff rested and ready, it’ll be a battle of aces on the mound, with Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) going for the D-backs and Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61) getting the ball for Philly.

Arizona wasn’t even expected to be playing October baseball at all, and now the Snakes are rolling into the NLCS with five straight wins over division champions — two against the Brewers in the Wild Card round and a shocking three in a row over the Dodgers in the NLDS in a series that didn’t even feel all that competitive. Depth is still a concern for this team, especially in a longer series, but they have two legit aces in Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly as well as an overachieving bullpen and a sneaky-good top of the order led by presumptive NL Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll.

Philly, meanwhile, very much was expected to make it back here after their rollicking run to the World Series in 2022. Much like last year, the Phils had some rough patches along the way, but they’ve caught fire at just the right time and won a war over the Braves in the NLDS — largely thanks to the best bullpen remaining in the playoffs, plus heroic performances from Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. That pitching makes Philly awfully scary, as you know this lineup is going to keep mashing home runs.

The Phillies enter as -166 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Arizona at +140. The run total is set at 7.5.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies NLCS Game 1 live stream

Pitchers: Zac Gallen vs. Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS app

Moneyline odds: Phillies -166, Diamondbacks +140

You can live stream the TBS game at Watch TBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more.