What channel is Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 2 on and when does it start

Make it six in a row now for the Texas Rangers, who came into Minute Maid Park and took Game 1 of the ALCS from the Houston Astros on Sunday night. Jordan Montgomery and the bullpen were excellent again, while Evan Carter and Leody Taveras provided just enough run support, delivering a message to the defending World Series champs that they’re in for a dog fight. Now attention turns to Game 2 on Monday, with a Houston team that always seems to come up big when it matters looking to avoid an 0-2 hole.

Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) will get the ball looking to hand the visitors, while the Astrosturns to lefty Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45). Houston enters as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at +100. The run total is set at 8.5.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 2 TV Info

Game date: Monday, Oct. 16

Game time: 4:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.