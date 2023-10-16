 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Astros host the Rangers in Game 2 of this ALCS in the 2023 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Chris Landers
Leody Taveras of the Texas Rangers celebrates his solo home run against the Houston Astros with Marcus Semien in the fourth inning during Game One of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Make it six in a row now for the Texas Rangers, who came into Minute Maid Park and took Game 1 of the ALCS from the Houston Astros on Sunday night. Jordan Montgomery and the bullpen were excellent again, while Evan Carter and Leody Taveras provided just enough run support, delivering a message to the defending World Series champs that they’re in for a dog fight. Now attention turns to Game 2 on Monday, with a Houston team that always seems to come up big when it matters looking to avoid an 0-2 hole.

Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) will get the ball looking to hand the visitors, while the Astrosturns to lefty Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45). Houston enters as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Texas at +100. The run total is set at 8.5.

Here are the details on how you can watch this matchup as well as the start time.

Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 2 TV Info

Game date: Monday, Oct. 16
Game time: 4:37 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

