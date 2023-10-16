How to watch Rangers vs. Astros in ALCS Game 2 via live stream on FOX

FOX will host Game 2 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros, with first pitch from Minute Maid Park set for 4:37 p.m. ET. Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) will get the ball looking to hand the visitors a commanding 2-0 lead, while Houston turns to lefty Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.45).

Texas stormed into Houston on Sunday night and did what it’s been doing all postseason long: Put together tough at-bats, get great performances from their rotation and bullpen, and win. The Rangers are now 6-0 so far in October after a 2-0 victory in Game 1, with Jordan Montgomery delivering another excellent performance and Evan Carter and Leody Taveras providing just enough run support. If this is how good Texas’ pitching is now — especially with Max Scherzer back in the fold for this series — they’re going to be an awfully tough out.

The Astros certainly aren’t going to panic over losing Game 1 and home-field advantage; this team has been here before — seven times in a row, in fact — and they’ve won on every field in just about every circumstance. They have a stopper in Valdez on the mound on Monday, and they still have Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker. Texas doesn’t look like a team that’s going to give an inch, though, so this will need the defending champs’ A-game.

Houston enters as -120 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Rangers at +100. The run total is set at 8.5.

Rangers vs. Astros ALCS Game 2 live stream

Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 4:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

You can live stream the game at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login for the FOX Sports App, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.