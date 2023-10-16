NFL MVP odds for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa after 3 TD game vs. Panthers

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now the sole favorite to win NFL MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook following a three-touchdown performance against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. Tagovailoa moved from +475 in Week 5 to +350 in Week 6, separating himself from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to move into the top spot.

Tagovailoa is having quite the season. He has already passed for nearly 1,900 yards this year after just six weeks, and he has a touchdown-to-INT ratio of 14-to-5. The Dolphins have just one loss on their resume and have scored 40 or more points in three of their six games, including the 70-20 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Tagovailoa, now in his fourth year in the league, has never won an NFL MVP award, and earned his first Pro Bowl honors in 2022. He dealt with injury issues last season, but if he is able to stay healthy throughout 2023, he could be a lock for the award.

The Dolphins take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 7 matchup that could be a watershed moment for Tagovailoa to prove himself on a big stage.