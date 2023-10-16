Opening odds for 2023 ZOZO Championship

The 2023 ZOZO Championship brings the PGA TOUR overseas to Chiba, Japan this week. The tournament will tee off from Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Thursday, October 19 and run through Sunday, October 22. The field for the tournament is loaded and features Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and Rickie Fowler.
Last year’s ZOZO Championship winner, Keegan Bradley, will also return and attempt to defend his title. Schauffele enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at +700. Morikawa follows at +1100, and Fowler, who was the ZOZO runner-up in 2022, comes in at +1800. Bradley is installed at +2000. Bradley finished with a score of -15 last year, and Fowler was just one stroke behind. Matsuyama won in 2021, and is installed at +1400.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 ZOZO Championship, which tees off Thursday, October 19.
2023 Zozo Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Odds to Win
|Golfer
|Odds to Win
|Xander Schauffele
|+700
|Collin Morikawa
|+1100
|Sungjae Im
|+1400
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1400
|Min Woo Lee
|+1800
|Sahith Theegala
|+2000
|Rickie Fowler
|+2000
|Keegan Bradley
|+2200
|Cam Davis
|+2200
|Adam Scott
|+2500
|Eric Cole
|+3000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+3500
|Emiliano Grillo
|+4000
|Adam Svensson
|+4000
|Adam Schenk
|+4000
|Vincent Norrman
|+4500
|Thomas Detry
|+4500
|Beau Hossler
|+4500
|Aaron Rai
|+4500
|Tom Hoge
|+5000
|Keith Mitchell
|+5000
|J.J. Spaun
|+5000
|Alex Noren
|+5000
|Justin Suh
|+5500
|Cameron Champ
|+5500
|Taylor Moore
|+6000
|Takumi Kanaya
|+6000
|K.H. Lee
|+6000
|S.H. Kim
|+6500
|Ryo Hisatsune
|+6500
|Ben Griffin
|+6500
|Michael Kim
|+7000
|Mark Hubbard
|+7000
|Garrick Higgo
|+7000
|Sam Ryder
|+7500
|Matt Wallace
|+7500
|Kurt Kitayama
|+7500
|Joel Dahmen
|+7500
|Taylor Montgomery
|+8000
|Samuel Stevens
|+8000
|Nick Taylor
|+8000
|Nick Hardy
|+8000
|Lee Hodges
|+8000
|Keita Nakajima
|+8000
|Dylan Wu
|+8000
|Callum Tarren
|+8000
|Akshay Bhatia
|+8000
|Austin Eckroat
|+9000
|Nate Lashley
|+10000
|Brandon Wu
|+10000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+11000
|Hayden Buckley
|+11000
|Davis Riley
|+11000
|Matt NeSmith
|+13000
|David Lipsky
|+13000
|Andrew Novak
|+13000
|Will Gordon
|+15000
|Kevin Yu
|+15000
|Harry Hall
|+15000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+15000
|Robby Shelton
|+20000
|Justin Lower
|+20000
|Zac Blair
|+25000
|Taiga Semikawa
|+25000
|Yuki Inamori
|+30000
|Ryutaro Nagano
|+30000
|David Lingmerth
|+30000
|Ryo Ishikawa
|+35000
|Ben Taylor
|+35000
|Tyson Alexander
|+40000
|Shugo Imahira
|+40000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+40000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+80000
|Mikumu Horikawa
|+100000
|Kensei Hirata
|+100000
|Kaito Onishi
|+100000
|Aguri Iwasaki
|+250000