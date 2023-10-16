 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 ZOZO Championship

The field is set for the 2023 ZOZO Championship, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By Grace McDermott
2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

The 2023 ZOZO Championship brings the PGA TOUR overseas to Chiba, Japan this week. The tournament will tee off from Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Thursday, October 19 and run through Sunday, October 22. The field for the tournament is loaded and features Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im and Rickie Fowler.

Last year’s ZOZO Championship winner, Keegan Bradley, will also return and attempt to defend his title. Schauffele enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at +700. Morikawa follows at +1100, and Fowler, who was the ZOZO runner-up in 2022, comes in at +1800. Bradley is installed at +2000. Bradley finished with a score of -15 last year, and Fowler was just one stroke behind. Matsuyama won in 2021, and is installed at +1400.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 ZOZO Championship, which tees off Thursday, October 19.

2023 Zozo Championship Odds

Golfer Odds to Win
Golfer Odds to Win
Xander Schauffele +700
Collin Morikawa +1100
Sungjae Im +1400
Hideki Matsuyama +1400
Min Woo Lee +1800
Sahith Theegala +2000
Rickie Fowler +2000
Keegan Bradley +2200
Cam Davis +2200
Adam Scott +2500
Eric Cole +3000
Nicolai Hojgaard +3500
Emiliano Grillo +4000
Adam Svensson +4000
Adam Schenk +4000
Vincent Norrman +4500
Thomas Detry +4500
Beau Hossler +4500
Aaron Rai +4500
Tom Hoge +5000
Keith Mitchell +5000
J.J. Spaun +5000
Alex Noren +5000
Justin Suh +5500
Cameron Champ +5500
Taylor Moore +6000
Takumi Kanaya +6000
K.H. Lee +6000
S.H. Kim +6500
Ryo Hisatsune +6500
Ben Griffin +6500
Michael Kim +7000
Mark Hubbard +7000
Garrick Higgo +7000
Sam Ryder +7500
Matt Wallace +7500
Kurt Kitayama +7500
Joel Dahmen +7500
Taylor Montgomery +8000
Samuel Stevens +8000
Nick Taylor +8000
Nick Hardy +8000
Lee Hodges +8000
Keita Nakajima +8000
Dylan Wu +8000
Callum Tarren +8000
Akshay Bhatia +8000
Austin Eckroat +9000
Nate Lashley +10000
Brandon Wu +10000
Mackenzie Hughes +11000
Hayden Buckley +11000
Davis Riley +11000
Matt NeSmith +13000
David Lipsky +13000
Andrew Novak +13000
Will Gordon +15000
Kevin Yu +15000
Harry Hall +15000
Aaron Baddeley +15000
Robby Shelton +20000
Justin Lower +20000
Zac Blair +25000
Taiga Semikawa +25000
Yuki Inamori +30000
Ryutaro Nagano +30000
David Lingmerth +30000
Ryo Ishikawa +35000
Ben Taylor +35000
Tyson Alexander +40000
Shugo Imahira +40000
Satoshi Kodaira +40000
Trevor Werbylo +80000
Mikumu Horikawa +100000
Kensei Hirata +100000
Kaito Onishi +100000
Aguri Iwasaki +250000

