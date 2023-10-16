Colts QB Anthony Richardson ‘probably’ done for the season

The Indianapolis Colts don’t look like they’ll get their first round rookie quarterback back this season. Colts owner Jim Irsay told ESPN that Anthony Richardson was “probably” done for the season, as it looks like he’ll have surgery on his injured shoulder.

The Colts and Richardson have been weighing their options after Richardson injured his shoulder in Week 5 against the Titans and went on I.R. the following week. Irsay wasn’t definitive in his statements, as Richardson has final say, but the team wants to be cautious with a player they hope becomes the face of the franchise moving forward.

Richardson showed well in his limited time on the field, as many believed he was too raw as a passer to be useful early on in his NFL career. He ended up throwing for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception on 84 pass attempts. He also added 25 rushing attempts for 136 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The main problem for Richardson was his trouble with injuries, as he suffered a concussion and missed a game before injuring his shoulder. Hopefully he’ll learn to protect himself better next season when he returns.