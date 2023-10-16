Who’s improving, who’s falling in Super Bowl 58 odds after Week 6

Week 6 is just about done, and we no longer have any remaining undefeated teams after the Eagles and Niners went down on Sunday. Let’s take a look at how this week affected each team’s postseason outlook.

Who had the best Week 6 performance?

The New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns knocked off the only remaining undefeated teams, pulling off a feat that no team had yet to achieve this season. Both teams also played great defensive games, much needed in each of their programs as both deal with an injured starting quarterback. Lots of parallels!

The Detroit Lions continue to impress. They grabbed a 20-6 win over the Buccaneers that frankly never felt close. They shut down the Bucs completely and put together a dominant passing game. The Miami Dolphins’ offense keeps being an issue for every team that is unfortunate enough to stumble across it, and will be as long as Tua stays healthy.

How do we rank the 5 one-loss teams?

The San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles both became one-loss teams in Week 6. I’ll keep the Niners at the top of my rankings — they were playing without Christian McCaffrey for much of the game, and while a team is more than one player, we can forgive a loss in the absence of a key offensive piece.

The Chiefs and Dolphins come next for me — the Chiefs have been figuring things out on offense while dominating on defense this season, and Miami is doing the reverse. The Lions and Eagles rank at the bottom of the five, but still at the top of the overall league rankings.

Which teams will be sellers at the trade deadline after big preseason expectations?

The Vikings are looking worse for wear despite a close win over the Chicago Bears today. With Justin Jefferson on IR for the foreseeable future, this Minnesota team’s future is not looking promising, despite rookie WR Jordan Addison meeting expectations. The Patriots will certainly be sellers, with just a single win on their resume this season, and we can expect to see the Broncos and the Panthers unloading talent come deadline time.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 58 odds heading into Week 7, and how they compare with the opening numbers, Week 1, and last week. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.