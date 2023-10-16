UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee: Will he play vs. Oklahoma on Saturday?

The Central Florida Knights are a 19-point underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook on Saturday when they face the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, but should get a bit of a boost as starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is expected to return per head coach Gus Malzahn.

#UCF coach Gus Malzahn said John Rhys Plumlee will start vs. Oklahoma this week. He said JRP is close to 100% and benefitted from the bye week. pic.twitter.com/aKyG9wpoKr — Matt Murschel (@osmattmurschel) October 16, 2023

The senior transfer from Ole Miss started the Knights first two games of the season, but was pulled halfway through a loss at Boise State in Week 2 with a right knee issue. He returned in Week 6 against Kansas before another injury, replaced by backup Timmy McClain.

For the season Plumee is 41-61 for 586 yards and three touchdowns against four interceptions. But his work as a dual threat from the pocket has added 163 yards and a touchdown as a rusher.

McClain has played in five games and has performed well, going 62-97 for 1008 yards and nine TDs against two interceptions, with 102 yards rushing and a touchdown as well.