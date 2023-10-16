 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee: Will he play vs. Oklahoma on Saturday?

The Knights should get their starter back as they search for their first-ever Big 12 win.

By Collin Sherwin
UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The Central Florida Knights are a 19-point underdog according to DraftKings Sportsbook on Saturday when they face the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, but should get a bit of a boost as starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is expected to return per head coach Gus Malzahn.

The senior transfer from Ole Miss started the Knights first two games of the season, but was pulled halfway through a loss at Boise State in Week 2 with a right knee issue. He returned in Week 6 against Kansas before another injury, replaced by backup Timmy McClain.

For the season Plumee is 41-61 for 586 yards and three touchdowns against four interceptions. But his work as a dual threat from the pocket has added 163 yards and a touchdown as a rusher.

McClain has played in five games and has performed well, going 62-97 for 1008 yards and nine TDs against two interceptions, with 102 yards rushing and a touchdown as well.

More From DraftKings Network