Chargers RB Austin Ekeler start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, October 16.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler looks to return from an ankle injury for this game. We’ll break down his fantasy prospects below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

First thing’s first: Ekeler is listed as questionable for this game. He practiced earlier in the week, and seems optimistic that he will play in this game. You can check for updates on his status here.

Ekeler is one of the best fantasy running backs on the board when healthy. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, he only played in one game before getting hurt this year. That was Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, where Ekeler posted 117 rushing yards on 16 carries and a touchdown while catching 4-of-5 targets for 47 yards as well.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. Ekeler seems ready to go for this matchup, so plug him back into your fantasy lineups.

It sounds like Ekeler will play and receive his usual workload on Monday Night Footoball, which instantly makes him a must-start option for leagues of all sizes.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start. Double-check his status prior to gametime, but all the news out of the Chargers have alluded to Ekeler playing and seeing his usual touches.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Ekeler listed at over/under 85.5 total yards with -185 odds to score a touchdown. He could realistically hit the over on both of those.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Austin Ekeler

There aren’t many players I would start ahead of Ekeler while making his return this week. The matchup could be better, but Ekeler makes for a top five fantasy running back. Only guys like Christian McCaffrey, Tony Pollard, and Raheem Mostert make a case to be ranked ahead of him in Week 6.