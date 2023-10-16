Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will travel for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers for Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 16.

Below, we’ll run through the fantasy prospects for Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson. Should you start or sit him in your fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

Ferguson has 20 receptions on 28 targets for 175 yards and a touchdown across five games this season. He has scored double-digit fantasy points (PPR scoring) in three of his last four games, including 7 receptions for 77 yards against the New England Patriots in Week 4. v

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Start. If you need to start Ferguson in bigger leagues (12-14 teams), then go ahead and give him the nod.

You probably won’t need to start Ferguson in smaller (8-10 teams) leagues, unless you are scrambling for an injury replacement.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Start. Ferguson should bounce back in a decent matchup vs. the Chargers.

Like most of the Cowboys offense, Ferguson was held in check at the San Francisco 49ers last week, coming through with only three catches for 28 yards.

However, Ferguson has seen seven or more targets with five or more receptions in each of his last two games prior to that. It’s reasonable to believe he’ll get back to that level on Monday.