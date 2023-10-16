Cowboys WR Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers for Monday Night Football in Week 6 of the NFL season. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 16.

Below, we’ll outline the fantasy prospects for Cowboys WR Michael Gallup. Should you start or sit him in your fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup has 15 catches on 22 targets for 180 yards and no touchdowns across five games this season. His best outing was at the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3, where he caught 6-of-7 targets for 92 yards. However, that seems like an outlier. Gallup has failed to record more than two receptions and 15 yards in three of five games this season.

Start or sit in Week 6 PPR leagues?

Sit. Gallup isn’t consistent enough to be called upon for a fantasy start in Week 6.

The matchup isn’t bad against a Chargers defense that has allowed the second-most fantasy points to receivers this season. Still, CeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Tony Pollard, and Jake Ferguson are ahead of him in the Cowboys’ passing attack, and it’s hard to believe that Gallup will see enough volume to make a fantasy impact.

Start or sit in Week 6 standard leagues?

Sit. Gallup is difficult to trust in standard leagues of all sizes.

There are better options available, even despite a solid matchup against the Chargers.