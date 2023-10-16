Cowboys QB Dak Prescott start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Los Angeles Chargers for Week 6’s edition of Monday Night Football. The Cowboys are coming off a loss to the San Francisco 49ers and are looking to rebound. Quarterback Dak Prescott will likely shoulder the load and has a good matchup against the Chargers defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Prescott has 1,061 passing yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions through five games. He wasn’t able to get much going against San Francisco last week and finished 14-of-24 for 153 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Depends on league size. No in 10-team leagues or smaller, yes in 12-team leagues or bigger.

Prescott is worth starting in 12-team leagues or bigger due to the matchup against the Chargers’ defense. They are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. If his offensive line can buy him some time, he could rely on CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and rookie tight end Jake Ferguson to put together a fantasy-relevant performance. In 10-team leagues or smaller, though, there should be better options.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dak Prescott

I would rather start Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford and Geno Smith. It would be close for me between Prescott and Jared Goff.