UCLA vs. Stanford odds heading into game week

Two in-state rivals will meet for the last time for the foreseeable future next Saturday as the UCLA Bruins head up to Palo Alto to battle the Stanford Cardinal. The game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

UCLA (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) has had a tough three-game stretch, dropping two of three to ranked opponents. Despite those losses, the Bruins remain in the top-25 as the last ranked team. UCLA trailed for most of the game this past weekend vs. Oregon State, eventually falling 36-24. QB Dante Moore had a rough game, throwing three interceptions. All that despite the Bruins rushing for 287 yards on 51 carries for two TDs combined. UCLA enters this week with a great chance to bounce back and improve to 5-2 on the season with a win over the Cardinal.

Stanford (2-4, 1-3 Pac-12) pulled off the largest comeback in program history on Friday, stunning Colorado 46-43 in two overtimes. The Cardinal trailed 29-0 at halftime and most of the country went to bed thinking the Buffaloes would cruise to a blowout victory. They woke up to find out that the Cardinal gradually chipped away at the lead, tied it with a Joshua Karty field goal at the end of regulation, and survived the two OT’s to win. Receiver Elic Ayomanor went off with a ridiculous 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Network as to where the line should open across the market.

UCLA vs. Stanford projected odds

Spread: UCLA -16.5

Total: 55.5