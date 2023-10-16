David Montgomery to miss time ahead of Week 7 vs. Ravens

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is expected to miss some time after sustaining a rib injury in the Lions’ Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Montgomery is the team’s leading rusher, though he only had 14 rushing yards in Sunday’s game.

Another hit for the Lions, though nothing has slowed them yet: Sounds like Lions RB David Montgomery will miss some time with the rib injury he suffered yesterday. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 16, 2023

His timeline for return is unclear.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

The Lions’ RB room is looking very thin, as rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is also out with a hamstring injury. Craig Reynolds and Devine Ozigbo are the only healthy running backs remaining on the depth chart. Reynolds could be a fantasy target for the upcoming week — he had 10 carries and two receptions against the Bucs, though he ended the game with just 43 all-purpose yards. He had 52 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Panthers in Week 5.

The Lions may also be looking to sign a free agent or trade for a running back as a stopgap method until Montgomery or Gibbs can return.