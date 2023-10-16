 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diontae Johnson returns to practice ahead of Week 7 vs. Rams

Johnson slated for return to practice after IR designation.

By Grace McDermott
San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is slated for a return to practice this week after spending four weeks on injured reserve. Johnson injured his hamstring in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers and has been out ever since. The Steelers had a bye in Week 6 and face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, and Johnson expects to play.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

If Johnson is back, we could see a decrease in fantasy earnings for George Pickens, who has been Kenny Pickett’s primary target this season. Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin could also see a downturn in receptions, though they aren’t as impactful for fantasy.

Pickett is healthy after sustaining a minor knee injury in Week 4, and with the team rested up on a bye week, we could see a big day for Johnson. Whether he will be limited in any capacity or be on a snap count is unclear.

